UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Not Surprised With Results Of NATO Summit - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

Moscow Not Surprised With Results of NATO Summit - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Moscow is not surprised with the results of a recent NATO summit as the alliance sticks to its destructive policy of Russia containment, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"These results were quite predictable.

The alliance is obviously dreaming of a global role, preparing to compete with China," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The spokeswoman added that the Alliance exists "in made-up reality" in its relation toward Russia.

"The bloc's position on Russia remains frozen, the destructive, so-called double approach in the form of 'containment and dialogue' remains. I wonder where this worked for them," Zakharova added.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia China Alliance

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hosted 5G trial in a limited en ..

34 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 26 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar ..

34 minutes ago

UAE provides incentives, drafts economic legislati ..

53 minutes ago

‘Democracy is under attack,’ says Sherry Rehma ..

1 hour ago

TECNO puts all competitors to dust with the except ..

1 hour ago

113,513 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.