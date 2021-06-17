Moscow Not Surprised With Results of NATO Summit - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Moscow is not surprised with the results of a recent NATO summit as the alliance sticks to its destructive policy of Russia containment, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"These results were quite predictable.

The alliance is obviously dreaming of a global role, preparing to compete with China," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The spokeswoman added that the Alliance exists "in made-up reality" in its relation toward Russia.

"The bloc's position on Russia remains frozen, the destructive, so-called double approach in the form of 'containment and dialogue' remains. I wonder where this worked for them," Zakharova added.