Moscow Notes Increasing Activity of Terrorists in Syria, Iraq Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Terrorists are now acting much more actively in the middle East, especially Syria and Iraq, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Terror organizations have significantly boosted activities in the Middle Eastern region, most importantly Syria and Iraq, in a bid to 'score points' amid the pandemic," Syromolotov said.

The situation in certain regions, which are known as quite unsafe, raises concerns, Syromolotov added, putting a special emphasis on Africa.

"In the current conditions of Europe's social isolation, which is forced due to the spreading of the coronavirus, the threat is still there, even despite the absence of mass gatherings of people. Sleeping cells of international terror organizations, which have lurked in these countries, are still there," Syromolotov added.

Russia's deputy foreign minister expressed hope that the global community would continue its resolute common effort against terrorism.

