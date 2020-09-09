UrduPoint.com
Moscow Notes Military Activity Of US, Allies Near Belarus - Deputy Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 03:52 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Moscow has noted the increased military activity of the United States and its allies in the Baltic region, near the border with Belarus, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"The United States and its allies, in the framework of a policy that is hostile towards Russia and the Union State of Russia and Belarus, has significantly increased this kind of activity, which can be characterized in multiple ways. This is not just a demonstration of their flag, it is a projection of, most likely, power," Ryabkov said during a press conference.

These activities include military drills that involve live firing and the use of air assets in the Baltic region, the deputy foreign minister clarified.

"It is clear that we cannot be indifferent to this, and we are taking note," Ryabkov stated.

