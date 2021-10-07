Moscow Notes Pragmatic Approach of US Administration in Strategic Stability Dialogue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Russia acknowledges that the US administration has a pragmatic approach to the dialogue on strategic stability, Vladimir Emakov, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control, has said.

"The Russian Federation is fully aware of its responsibility for maintaining global and regional stability and is pursuing a course to preserve peace. We offer specific political and diplomatic measures aimed at preserving and strengthening the arms control architecture," Ermakov said in a statement, which was read out at the meeting of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly.

Ermakov also said that Moscow acknowledges "a manifestation of sound pragmatism on the part of the new American administration.

"

"At the Russian-American summit on June 16 in Geneva, the parties reaffirmed their adherence to the postulate of the inadmissibility of nuclear war, which we have called for a long time ago," the Russian diplomat added.

In addition, Ermakov said that Russia counts on constructive work with the US on strategic stability, as past meetings gave ground for cautious optimism.

"By agreement between the presidents of Russia and the United States, a comprehensive dialogue on strategic stability has been initiated. Its key task is to lay the foundation for future arms control. We look forward to constructive joint work to find common ground in order to bring our positions closer on the basis of mutual consideration of interests," the diplomat said.