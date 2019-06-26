UrduPoint.com
Moscow Notes Progress In Project Of Modernizing Iran's Heavy Water Reactor In Arak

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Certain progress has been made in the project of modernizing Iran's heavy water reactor in Arak, including in the multilateral format, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

"Our view on the reactor in Arak as a project within the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] is currently rather positive. There is certain progress, including in the multilateral format," Ryabkov said.

Russia is aware that Iran has announced its plans to modernize the reactor outside the JCPOA and to exceed the uranium enrichment level beyond 3.67 percent outlined in the deal, the deputy foreign minister added.

"This is a very serious matter. It is in fact a matter of political choice. We call on everyone to show restraint, and we want very much to see that decisions that Russia favors and promotes could help Iran remain within the framework [of the nuclear deal]," Ryabkov added.

