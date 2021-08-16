Moscow Notes With Satisfaction That Afghan Power Transfer Takes Place Without Violence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Russia is satisfied to see that the transfer of power in Afghanistan took place peacefully without any violence, Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Monday.

"Please note that all the administrative capitals were seized peacefully, without a single shot, and we are satisfied with that. We are satisfied that the Taliban [terrorist group banned in Russia] and the new authorities act decently so far. We will take deeds, not words into consideration," Kabulov said on air of Russia-24 broadcaster.