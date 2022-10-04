UrduPoint.com

Moscow Noticed Musk's Ukraine-Russia Peace Initiative 'Kept Many People Awake'- Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2022 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) Moscow has noticed that tech mogul Elon Musk's initiative on a potential peace deal between Russia and Ukraine kept many people in Europe, Ukraine, Poland awake, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Musk launched a Twitter poll on Monday asking for the public's opinion on a hypothetical peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, which would include Kiev's neutrality and UN-supervised referenda in regions seeking to join Russia. The poll stood at 40.1% in favor with nearly 2.5 million votes, as of 10:15 GMT.

"We, of course, noticed that this Musk initiative kept many people in Europe, many people in Ukraine, Poland, and so on, awake, in the Baltic republics.

First of all,  it did not let the bots that actively participated in the voting sleep," Peskov told reporters.

It is "very positive" that a man like Musk is looking for a peaceful way out of the situation in Ukraine, unlike professional diplomats, the official said.

"As for holding referenda, residents have already expressed their opinion. And there can be nothing else here ... But, I repeat once again, the fact itself is very positive," he added.

