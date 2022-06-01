Moscow Notified OPCW About Possible Provocations by Ukraine With Use of Chemicals - Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Moscow has notified the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) about possible provocations by Kiev with the use of chemicals, Russian Permanent Representative to the organization Alexander Shulgin said on Wednesday.

"We have already informed. In total, we have recently sent 12 verbal notes, in which we wrote in detail about the places and methods of the supposed provocations (by Ukraine," Shulgin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The organization is currently studying the information, the diplomat added.