Moscow Notified US About Test-Launch of ICBM From Kapustin Yar Firing Range - Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Russia has notified the United States about the test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from the Kapustin Yar firing range in the Astrakhan region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

The Russian Defense Ministry has said that the country's Strategic Missile Forces successfully test-fired an ICBM on Tuesday from the Kapustin Yar firing range to test advanced payloads of these missiles.

"Yes, all notifications of ICBM and ballistic missile launches from submarines are sent (to the US) as usual," Ryabkov told reporters.