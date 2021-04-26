UrduPoint.com
Moscow Notified Washington Of Changes In Entry Procedure For Diplomatic Staffers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 01:48 PM

Moscow Notified Washington of Changes in Entry Procedure for Diplomatic Staffers

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov notified Bartle Gorman, the deputy chief of mission at the US embassy in Moscow, of changes in the procedure for the entry of US embassy and consular agencies staffers, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov notified Bartle Gorman, the deputy chief of mission at the US embassy in Moscow, of changes in the procedure for the entry of US embassy and consular agencies staffers, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"On April 26, Russian Federation's deputy foreign minister, Ryabkov, held a meeting with US charge d'affaires in the Russian Federation, Gorman. They discussed some pressing bilateral issues. The interlocutor [Gorman] received a note of the Russian Foreign Ministry regarding the changes that the Russian side introduces to the current procedure for travel on the territory of the Russian Federation for staffers of the embassy and US consular agencies.

The US side was notified that further decisions are expected in the near future, as a development of the Russian Foreign Ministry's statement made on April 16, of which the US embassy will be promptly notified," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

