Moscow Obtained Documents Showing Plans to Strike at Russia From Ukraine - Polyansky

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) The Russian military has obtained documents proving the existence of plans to attack Russia and Donbas from Ukraine, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on Monday.

"Documents that we discovered at the beginning of our special military operation indicate with all clarity that there were concrete plans to strike on Russia from Ukraine.

There were also concrete plans to strike on Donbas and the documents of Ukraine General Staff indicate this. So, this was kind of a preemptive strike from Russia and we did it with the full conformity of the article 5 of the UN charter and we notified the UN about it," Polyansky told Sky news.

"It is obvious right now that we are having a proxy-war with NATO, so NATO is waging proxy-war with Russia, not vice versa. This is the reality that we face," Polyansky added.