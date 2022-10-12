ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Moscow has offered to mediate a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar Assad, but the Turkish leader "is not very warm" to this idea yet, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Tuesday.

Erdogan has said earlier that he will have a meeting with Assad "when the time comes."

"There is no political ground for a meeting between Erdogan and Assad now, but Ankara is not closing a door to diplomacy," Kalin told Turkish broadcaster 24Tv, adding that Russia has offered to mediate the meeting between the two leaders.

However, the Turkish president "is not warm to this idea" yet, Kalin added.