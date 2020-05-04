UrduPoint.com
Moscow Offers Czech Republic To Use Dialogue Mechanisms On Monument Protection Obligations

Mon 04th May 2020 | 03:26 PM

Russia suggests to Czech Republic using dialogue mechanisms for ensuring that Prague meets its obligations to protect monuments amid the situation with the removal of the monument to Soviet Marshall Ivan Konev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Russia suggests to Czech Republic using dialogue mechanisms for ensuring that Prague meets its obligations to protect monuments amid the situation with the removal of the monument to Soviet Marshall Ivan Konev, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that Prague's refusal to use these mechanisms will worsen bilateral relations.

The monument had been installed in a square in central Prague after WWII to honor Marshal Ivan Konev, whose army liberated the Czech capital from Nazi troops. It was removed in early April at the initiative of a district governor, Ondrej Kolar.

"We suggest that the Czech partners use the bilateral dialogue mechanisms ... to fulfill the obligations of the authorities to protect monuments. Prague's refusal will aggravate already difficult atmosphere of our relations," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement referred to obligations taken by both Moscow ad Prague under the bilateral Treaty on Friendship and Cooperation of August 26, 1993.

Thus, claims that Russia interferes in the internal affairs of the Czech Republic are groundless, the Foreign Ministry noted.

