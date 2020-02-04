UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Offers Oslo Consultations On Russian Activities On Svalbard - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 11:47 PM

Moscow Offers Oslo Consultations on Russian Activities on Svalbard - Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has sent an offer to his Norwegian counterpart, Ine Eriksen Soreide, to hold bilateral consultations to remove restrictions on Russia's activities on Svalbard in connection with the 100th anniversary of the treaty that regulates the legal status of this Arctic archipelago, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has sent an offer to his Norwegian counterpart, Ine Eriksen Soreide, to hold bilateral consultations to remove restrictions on Russia's activities on Svalbard in connection with the 100th anniversary of the treaty that regulates the legal status of this Arctic archipelago, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Russian Federation is interested in developing lasting and constructive cooperation with Norway on Svalbard and in promoting a dialogue on practical matters. Our Norwegian partners are invited to conduct bilateral consultations to lift the restrictions from the operations of Russian organisations on the Archipelago. We expect a positive reply from the Norwegian side," the ministry said.

The 1920 Svalbard Treaty recognized Norway's sovereignty over the archipelago, at the time called Spitsbergen, but also guaranteed the rights and legitimate interests of the other parties to that treaty, including Russia, becoming the basis for joint development and use of its vast territory, the ministry recalled.

"The Foreign Minister's message reiterates the importance of Norway complying with the letter and spirit of the 1920 Treaty when it comes to the guarantees of 'equal liberty of access and entry' to the Archipelago and the possibility to conduct commercial and economic operations there 'on a footing of absolute equality.' In particular, we are concerned about the restrictions on the use of the Russian helicopter, the deportation procedure adopted exclusively for Russian citizens on Svalbard, the unlawfulness of Norway's fisheries protection zone, the unreasonable extension of nature protection zones where economic operations are limited, as well as several other problems," it added.

The Svalbard Treaty was aimed at the archipelago's demilitarization, giving the signatories the right to commercial activities on the islands, which are, however, conducted only by Norway and Russia, and mainly include coal mining and tourism.

Related Topics

Russia Norway From

Recent Stories

Reduction in current account deficit big success o ..

10 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of first an ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of first an ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders condole Kenyan President on death of D ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders condole Kenyan President on death of D ..

1 hour ago

Name of ‘Public Transport Corporation - Ajman Go ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.