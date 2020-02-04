Moscow Offers Oslo Consultations on Russian Activities on Svalbard - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has sent an offer to his Norwegian counterpart, Ine Eriksen Soreide, to hold bilateral consultations to remove restrictions on Russia's activities on Svalbard in connection with the 100th anniversary of the treaty that regulates the legal status of this Arctic archipelago, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Russian Federation is interested in developing lasting and constructive cooperation with Norway on Svalbard and in promoting a dialogue on practical matters. Our Norwegian partners are invited to conduct bilateral consultations to lift the restrictions from the operations of Russian organisations on the Archipelago. We expect a positive reply from the Norwegian side," the ministry said.

The 1920 Svalbard Treaty recognized Norway's sovereignty over the archipelago, at the time called Spitsbergen, but also guaranteed the rights and legitimate interests of the other parties to that treaty, including Russia, becoming the basis for joint development and use of its vast territory, the ministry recalled.

"The Foreign Minister's message reiterates the importance of Norway complying with the letter and spirit of the 1920 Treaty when it comes to the guarantees of 'equal liberty of access and entry' to the Archipelago and the possibility to conduct commercial and economic operations there 'on a footing of absolute equality.' In particular, we are concerned about the restrictions on the use of the Russian helicopter, the deportation procedure adopted exclusively for Russian citizens on Svalbard, the unlawfulness of Norway's fisheries protection zone, the unreasonable extension of nature protection zones where economic operations are limited, as well as several other problems," it added.

The Svalbard Treaty was aimed at the archipelago's demilitarization, giving the signatories the right to commercial activities on the islands, which are, however, conducted only by Norway and Russia, and mainly include coal mining and tourism.