Moscow officials say residents flout virus confinment rules

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow authorities complained Thursday that many residents of the Russian capital were still flouting confinement rules as the epidemic in the country worsens

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Moscow authorities complained Thursday that many residents of the Russian capital were still flouting confinement rules as the epidemic in the country worsens.

"Unfortunately, the situation so far is not improving," Evgeny Danchikov, a senior official with Moscow city hall, said in televised remarks.

Despite the announcement of confinement in Moscow since late March, people are still going to parks and taking their children to the playground, he said.

Under strict confinement rules that Muscovites have to observe until at least May 1, they are only allowed to leave their homes to walk their dogs, take out trash and visit their nearest shop.

Danchikov added he hoped that this week's rainy and cold weather would help keep Muscovites indoors.

Moscow, with a population of more than 12 million people, has emerged as the epicentre of the contagion in Russia, with more than 16,000 coronavirus cases out of the nationwide tally of nearly 28,000.

Over the past week police have issued 50 million rubles ($637,000) worth of fines for coronavirus-related transgressions, Danchikov said.

This week city authorities tightened the lockdown by introducing a digital permit system, requesting that everyone travelling around by car or public transport obtain a pass.

The new system sparked huge controversy after large crowds formed in metros as police began to check the passes Wednesday morning.