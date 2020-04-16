UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Officials Say Residents Flout Virus Confinment Rules

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 11:48 PM

Moscow officials say residents flout virus confinment rules

Moscow authorities complained Thursday that many residents of the Russian capital were still flouting confinement rules as the epidemic in the country worsens

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Moscow authorities complained Thursday that many residents of the Russian capital were still flouting confinement rules as the epidemic in the country worsens.

"Unfortunately, the situation so far is not improving," Evgeny Danchikov, a senior official with Moscow city hall, said in televised remarks.

Despite the announcement of confinement in Moscow since late March, people are still going to parks and taking their children to the playground, he said.

Under strict confinement rules that Muscovites have to observe until at least May 1, they are only allowed to leave their homes to walk their dogs, take out trash and visit their nearest shop.

Danchikov added he hoped that this week's rainy and cold weather would help keep Muscovites indoors.

Moscow, with a population of more than 12 million people, has emerged as the epicentre of the contagion in Russia, with more than 16,000 coronavirus cases out of the nationwide tally of nearly 28,000.

Over the past week police have issued 50 million rubles ($637,000) worth of fines for coronavirus-related transgressions, Danchikov said.

This week city authorities tightened the lockdown by introducing a digital permit system, requesting that everyone travelling around by car or public transport obtain a pass.

The new system sparked huge controversy after large crowds formed in metros as police began to check the passes Wednesday morning.

Related Topics

Weather Police Moscow Russia Visit Car March May Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber develops guide on National Disinfect ..

21 minutes ago

New partnership between Department of Finance, ADC ..

36 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces 518 new COVID-19 cases

36 minutes ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 25,000 additional ..

36 minutes ago

&#039;Box of Hope&#039; offers free meals to labou ..

51 minutes ago

Baniyas Club launches UAE E-Games Challenges and T ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.