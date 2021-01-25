UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Ombudswoman Plans To Visit Navalny In Jail After Quarantine Expires

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 03:32 PM

Moscow Ombudswoman Plans to Visit Navalny in Jail After Quarantine Expires

Moscow ombudswoman Tatiana Potyaeva told Sputnik on Monday that she was planning to visit opposition activist Alexey Navalny in jail after his COVID-19 quarantine expires

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Moscow ombudswoman Tatiana Potyaeva told Sputnik on Monday that she was planning to visit opposition activist Alexey Navalny in jail after his COVID-19 quarantine expires.

"I will definitely go to [see] him, but his quarantine is not over yet. He has been on it since last week, one more week is still ahead. Only after this will I visit him," Potyaeva said.

Navalny was detained in Moscow on January 17 upon his arrival from Germany, where he had undergone months of treatment for alleged nerve agent poisoning.

The blogger was subsequently placed in custody for 30 days for violating his probation terms for an earlier embezzlement conviction.

Navalny has two suspended convictions in relation to his role in a fraud case involving the French cosmetics brand, Yves Rocher, and embezzling funds of the Kirovles company in western Russia's Kirov region. He denies guilt in both cases and says both are politically motivated.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Jail Company Visit Germany Kirov January From Opposition

Recent Stories

Two truckloads of non-custom-paid items worth Rs 1 ..

1 minute ago

Kiev Calls on BBC to Not Classify Crimean Cities o ..

1 minute ago

Moscow Is Ready to Consider Potential Request to S ..

1 minute ago

CP&WB takes notice of girl's torture incident in F ..

8 minutes ago

Russia to Deploy Skif Satellite Grouping by 2027 - ..

8 minutes ago

Auditor General of Pakistan recovers Rs 353 billio ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.