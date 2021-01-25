Moscow Ombudswoman Plans to Visit Navalny in Jail After Quarantine Expires

Moscow ombudswoman Tatiana Potyaeva told Sputnik on Monday that she was planning to visit opposition activist Alexey Navalny in jail after his COVID-19 quarantine expires

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Moscow ombudswoman Tatiana Potyaeva told Sputnik on Monday that she was planning to visit opposition activist Alexey Navalny in jail after his COVID-19 quarantine expires.

"I will definitely go to [see] him, but his quarantine is not over yet. He has been on it since last week, one more week is still ahead. Only after this will I visit him," Potyaeva said.

Navalny was detained in Moscow on January 17 upon his arrival from Germany, where he had undergone months of treatment for alleged nerve agent poisoning.

The blogger was subsequently placed in custody for 30 days for violating his probation terms for an earlier embezzlement conviction.

Navalny has two suspended convictions in relation to his role in a fraud case involving the French cosmetics brand, Yves Rocher, and embezzling funds of the Kirovles company in western Russia's Kirov region. He denies guilt in both cases and says both are politically motivated.