UrduPoint.com

Moscow On Biden's Intention To Reelect: Russia Will Proceed From Practical Steps Of US

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Moscow on Biden's Intention to Reelect: Russia Will Proceed from practical steps of US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Moscow will proceed from Washington's practical steps in politics in the context of the intention of the current US President Joe Biden to run for a second term, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Biden officially announced on Tuesday his reelection bid for 2024.

"We will proceed from the practical steps that Washington will take in real politics," Zakharova told the Channel One broadcaster, commenting on Biden's intention to run for reelection.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington From

Recent Stories

Industry Development Council meets to discuss enab ..

Industry Development Council meets to discuss enablers, incentives, technology t ..

14 minutes ago
 Sharjah Animation Conference kicks off on 3rd May

Sharjah Animation Conference kicks off on 3rd May

14 minutes ago
 SC, ECP apprised about army’s deployment for ele ..

SC, ECP apprised about army’s deployment for election: DG ISPR

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches new pod ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches new podcast to empower changemakers

29 minutes ago
 Sharjah allocates AED100 million to reduce fire ri ..

Sharjah allocates AED100 million to reduce fire risks in buildings

29 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Fujairah F ..

Fujairah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Fujairah Fine Arts Academy’s board of ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.