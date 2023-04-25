MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Moscow will proceed from Washington's practical steps in politics in the context of the intention of the current US President Joe Biden to run for a second term, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Biden officially announced on Tuesday his reelection bid for 2024.

"We will proceed from the practical steps that Washington will take in real politics," Zakharova told the Channel One broadcaster, commenting on Biden's intention to run for reelection.