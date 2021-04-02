The Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday that Beijing's initiative on security and stability in the Middle East is in line with Russian approaches

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday that Beijing's initiative on security and stability in the middle East is in line with Russian approaches.

"Beijing is proposing a constructive plan of action, providing for the refusal to perceive this region through the prism of 'geopolitical rivalry,'" the ministry said.

It explained that "it contains provisions on a two-state solution to the Palestinian problem, strengthening the non-proliferation regime, promoting the principles of collective security and launching mechanisms for economic cooperation.

"

"The ideas outlined in the Chinese initiative are in line with Russian foreign policy approaches to resolving regional conflicts through a broad dialogue focused on finding compromise solutions based on the legitimate interests of all interested parties," the ministry added.

"We are ready to continue close interaction with China in order to strengthen strategic cooperation, maintain peace and stability in the entire Middle East," it concluded.