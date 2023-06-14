Moscow on Delivery of Uranium Shells to Kiev: Washington Believes This Will Not Affect US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Washington believed that the delivery of depleted uranium shells to Ukraine will nit affect the United States, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials, that the administration of US President Joe Biden is going to approve the provision of depleted uranium tank munitions to Ukraine.

"For the United States of America, this is probably not a problem at all. They apparently do not see this as a problem, because they believe that, since they are on another continent, the supply of radioactive substances that will be used in hostilities will not affect them," Zakharova said on the sidelines of the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Depleted uranium will harm everything, including the environment, the diplomat underscored.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.