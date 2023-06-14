UrduPoint.com

Moscow On Delivery Of Uranium Shells To Kiev: Washington Believes This Will Not Affect US

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Moscow on Delivery of Uranium Shells to Kiev: Washington Believes This Will Not Affect US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Washington believed that the delivery of depleted uranium shells to Ukraine will nit affect the United States, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials, that the administration of US President Joe Biden is going to approve the provision of depleted uranium tank munitions to Ukraine.

"For the United States of America, this is probably not a problem at all. They apparently do not see this as a problem, because they believe that, since they are on another continent, the supply of radioactive substances that will be used in hostilities will not affect them," Zakharova said on the sidelines of the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Depleted uranium will harm everything, including the environment, the diplomat underscored.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington St. Petersburg United States Tank June Media Event All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler honours Talent Beyond Boundaries

Sharjah Ruler honours Talent Beyond Boundaries

11 minutes ago
 ECC allows Pakistan LNG Limited to execute propose ..

ECC allows Pakistan LNG Limited to execute proposed framework agreement with SOC ..

47 minutes ago
 UAE public joint-stock companies&#039; capital rea ..

UAE public joint-stock companies&#039; capital reaches AED702 billion by end of ..

56 minutes ago
 UAE banking sector sees AED263 billion in savings ..

UAE banking sector sees AED263 billion in savings deposits until March 2023

1 hour ago
 etisalat by e&amp; launches &#039;Apps 360&#039; f ..

Etisalat by e&amp; launches &#039;Apps 360&#039; for to digitally empower busine ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Culture awarded certificates for three Autis ..

Dubai Culture awarded certificates for three Autism-friendly facilities

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.