Moscow on Discussing INF Fate at Russia-NATO Talks: One Cannot Implement Non-Existent Deal

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia expects to discuss security deterioration due to Washington's withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) at the upcoming NATO-Russia Council (NRC) meeting, but not the implementation of the agreement, since it is impossible to implement something that does not exist, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russia expects to discuss security deterioration due to Washington's withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) at the upcoming NATO-Russia Council (NRC) meeting, but not the implementation of the agreement, since it is impossible to implement something that does not exist, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Friday.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that NATO plans to discuss the possibility to preserve the Russian-US INF Treaty at the meeting, slated for July 5. He has also voiced the belief that the deal could be saved if Russia resumes compliance with it, since NATO holds Russia responsible for violating the INF and believes that this is exactly what Washington's withdrawal was triggered by in 2018.

"It is impossible to implement something that does not exist. The US presidential administration has decided to leave the treaty, which seriously damages security situation. This will be the essence of the conversation that I hope will be held at the NRC meeting on July 5," Grushko told reporters, commenting on Stoltenberg's statement.