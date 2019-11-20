UrduPoint.com
Moscow On Estonia's Territorial Claims: Treaty Of Tartu History, Issue Closed

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 10:46 PM

Moscow regrets that Tallinn, instead of normalizing relations with Russia, continues to make absurd statements about territorial claims in connection with the Tartu Peace Treaty, this document is already history, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Moscow regrets that Tallinn, instead of normalizing relations with Russia, continues to make absurd statements about territorial claims in connection with the Tartu Peace Treaty, this document is already history, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday.

"We have repeatedly noted that this issue is closed once and for all, we don't intend to discuss it.

The Treaty of Tartu belongs to history," Zakharova said.

"We regret that the Estonian leadership, instead of thinking about normalizing relations with Russia, continues to make increasingly provocative and absurd statements. Such rhetoric does not contribute to the formation of a positive agenda for our relations, nor to the promotion of the process of ratification of bilateral border treaties at all," she said in a statement posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website.

