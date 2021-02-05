Moscow on Foreign Diplomats Presence at Navalny Hearing: Support for Veteran Is Welcome

The Russian Foreign Ministry commented on foreign diplomats' presence at the hearing into a criminal case against Alexey Navalny, who is accused of defamation of a World War II veteran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry commented on foreign diplomats' presence at the hearing into a criminal case against Alexey Navalny, who is accused of defamation of a World War II veteran.

A district court in Moscow started the hearing earlier on Friday.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, two staffers from the UK and the French embassies are present at the hearing.

"We welcome the desire of the British, the French and other embassies to support the WWII veteran at the hearing," the ministry said, responding to a request by Sputnik.