Moscow on G7 Communique: Anti-Russia Rhetoric Does Not Contribute to Improving Relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The confrontational anti-Russian rhetoric expressed in the final communique of the G7 summit does not contribute to the improvement of relations between Moscow and the West, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"As for the discussion that took place and the corresponding passages of the final communique [summit] on Russia, then, as expected, we saw nothing fundamentally new. Again, a well-known set of confrontational attitudes was voiced. Well, if our colleagues cannot express themselves otherwise, we cannot forbid them and, probably, we do not want to. It is obvious that endless exercises in anti-Russian rhetoric does not contribute to the improvement of the atmosphere in relations between the West and Russia," Zakharova said during a briefing.

At the same time, the spokeswoman said that Moscow heard about the G7's goal to have stable and predictable relations with Russia.

"We hope these are not empty words, but the sincere desire of the summit participants, and moreover, they will be able to back up their statements with concrete practical actions. For our part, we have demonstrated stability and predictability in international relations not only more than once, but we do it regularly. We reaffirm our readiness for reciprocal steps - of course, strictly on the basis of equality, pragmatism and mutual respect," Zakharova added.