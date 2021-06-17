UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow On G7 Communique: Anti-Russia Rhetoric Does Not Contribute To Improving Relations

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Moscow on G7 Communique: Anti-Russia Rhetoric Does Not Contribute to Improving Relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The confrontational anti-Russian rhetoric expressed in the final communique of the G7 summit does not contribute to the improvement of relations between Moscow and the West, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"As for the discussion that took place and the corresponding passages of the final communique [summit] on Russia, then, as expected, we saw nothing fundamentally new. Again, a well-known set of confrontational attitudes was voiced. Well, if our colleagues cannot express themselves otherwise, we cannot forbid them and, probably, we do not want to. It is obvious that endless exercises in anti-Russian rhetoric does not contribute to the improvement of the atmosphere in relations between the West and Russia," Zakharova said during a briefing.

At the same time, the spokeswoman said that Moscow heard about the G7's goal to have stable and predictable relations with Russia.

"We hope these are not empty words, but the sincere desire of the summit participants, and moreover, they will be able to back up their statements with concrete practical actions. For our part, we have demonstrated stability and predictability in international relations not only more than once, but we do it regularly. We reaffirm our readiness for reciprocal steps - of course, strictly on the basis of equality, pragmatism and mutual respect," Zakharova added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Same

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hosted 5G trial in a limited en ..

24 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 26 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar ..

24 minutes ago

UAE provides incentives, drafts economic legislati ..

43 minutes ago

‘Democracy is under attack,’ says Sherry Rehma ..

51 minutes ago

TECNO puts all competitors to dust with the except ..

1 hour ago

113,513 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.