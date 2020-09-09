UrduPoint.com
Moscow On G7 Statement On Navalny: Germany Fails To Act Constructively, Provide Data

Russia keeps urging Germany to present data related to Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's health, while Berlin has not so far reacted to any of the numerous requests and fails to act constructively, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, commenting on the recent statement of G7 foreign ministers

Last week, the German government said traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group were detected in Navalny's system. On Tuesday, G7 foreign ministers issued a joint statement, in which they called on Russia to "urgently and fully establish transparency" on who is responsible for the alleged poisoning attack on Navalny, and bring perpetrators to justice.

"In connection with the G7 escapade on 'Navalny case', we state that we keep persistently urging the German side to provide data on Navalny's medical examination, including the results of biochemical studies, in accordance with the official request of Russia's Prosecutor General's Office on legal assistance, issued on August 27," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Germany fails to react to Russia's requests related to Navalny urgently and constructively, and keeps hindering dialogue between Russian and German medical experts, the ministry went on to say.

"While the German authorities pursue this nonconstructive approach, groundless accusations against Russia continue. We see a mass disinformation campaign, and it is clear that its initiators do not see care for Navalny's health condition as their key task ... they seek instigating the 'sanctions mood'," the statement read on.

