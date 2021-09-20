UrduPoint.com

Moscow On Iron Dome Possible Supplies To Kiev: There Is Much Talk, Let Us See What Happens

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 11:50 AM

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) There is much talk about US possible supplies of Iron Dome air defense systems to Ukraine, but it is necessary to see what really happens, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Monday.

"We hear a lot of conversations, let us see what will be actually implemented. Anyway, Ukraine's pumping of its military muscles, especially receiving such massive support from the outside, does not contribute to a peaceful resolution of the conflict in (Ukraine's) south-east," Rudenko told reporters.

