Moscow On Kiev's Request For Meeting Under Vienna Document: Ukraine Violated It

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022 | 11:02 PM

Moscow on Kiev's Request for Meeting Under Vienna Document: Ukraine Violated It

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on Ukraine's request for a meeting under the OSCE Vienna Document, that the West should pay attention to the fact that Kiev itself had repeatedly violated it

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on Ukraine's request for a meeting under the OSCE Vienna Document, that the West should pay attention to the fact that Kiev itself had repeatedly violated it.

"At the same time, we again drew attention to the numerous violations of the VD-2011 by Ukraine itself, which we have repeatedly stated at the Forum for Security Co-operation," Zakharova said.

The diplomat also noted that "the Ukrainian request is nothing more than an attempt to divert attention from the indicated really 'unusual' military activities of Ukraine itself."

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the Ukrainian authorities were convening a meeting with Russia and other Vienna Document member states due to the fact that Russia had not responded to Kiev's request for information on military activities.

