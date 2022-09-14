MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Many things, provided for by Ukraine's security guarantees project, including assistance with weapons and finances, are already being implemented, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office published on Tuesday a draft on Ukraine's security guarantees, offering EU countries, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Turkey as guarantors. The document titled The Kyiv Security Compact suggests that states that sign it will have to provide Kiev with military assistance in case of aggression, among other things.

According to the document, these security guarantees are not a replacement for Ukraine's ambition to join NATO.

"In general, it is strange to hear and listen to all this because everything that is listed there, by and large, at least most of this, is already being implemented ... arms supplies to Ukraine are not stopping from Western countries, the financial assistance that Ukraine is now receiving," told radio broadcaster Sputnik.