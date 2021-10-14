(@FahadShabbir)

Ultimatums only postpone prospects for resolving problems, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday, commenting on recent statements by Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Ultimatums only postpone prospects for resolving problems, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday, commenting on recent statements by Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

At a recent parliamentary session, Kishida claimed that Tokyo's sovereignty extends to the southern Kurils.

"If the Japanese side is trying to set conditions for further negotiations on the peace treaty with such ultimatums, then we believe our partners just further postpone the prospects of solution," Zakharova said at a briefing.