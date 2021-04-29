Moscow will be guided by the official position of Iran on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program and on continuing cooperation with this country, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on the leaked conversation between Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Iranian economist Saeed Leylaz

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Moscow will be guided by the official position of Iran on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program and on continuing cooperation with this country, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on the leaked conversation between Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Iranian economist Saeed Leylaz.

On Sunday, media published a fragment of the recording of Zarif's March conversation with Leylaz. During this dialogue, the Iranian minister, in particular, said that Gen. Qasem Soleimani, who died a year ago in Iraq as a result of a US air strike, had played an important role in Tehran's foreign policy and negotiations with Moscow.

"In general, we always focus on the repeatedly expressed official position of Tehran," Zakharova said at a briefing in Moscow.

She noted that Iran officially many times had thanked Moscow for its position on the Iranian nuclear program, speaking in favor of continuing cooperation with Russia.

"Without the decisive assistance of Russia, in a relatively short time, it would not have been possible to finally remove all the questions that the IAEA had with Iran, to guarantee transparency and an exclusively peaceful focus of its nuclear activities. Without this, the JCPOA would not have existed in 2015, and it certainly would have drowned in 2018 after [US] President [Donald] Trump pulled out of the deal," Zakharova noted.

The interpretation of this leak in the midst of the ongoing negotiations in Vienna between the countries participating in the Iranian nuclear deal and the United States "only harms the case, this is also a fact." Moscow, in turn, will continue its efforts to revive the JCPOA.

Zakharova stressed that Russia does not trade "either its interests or partners" and prefers "to judge primarily by their deeds, and not by some ill-considered or inadmissible statements."