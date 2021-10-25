UrduPoint.com

Moscow On NATO Council Meeting: Alliance Still Aimed At Containing Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) NATO is still aimed exclusively at containing Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Monday when describing the outcomes of the recent NATO Council meeting.

"A regular meeting of the NATO Council at the level of defense ministers of NATO member countries on October 21-22 once again confirmed that the entire huge NATO potential is still, after 70 years, aimed exclusively at 'containing' Russia. Having failed to end its era of 'big operations', the alliance again, as during the 'cold war', is sharpening its potentials for confronting the 'enemy in the East." Zakharova said in a statement, as quoted by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

