Moscow On NATO Drills: Attempts To Threaten Russia's Sovereignty To Have Consequences

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2023 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Any attempts to create threats to Russia's sovereignty and territorial integrity will have consequences, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday when asked about NATO Air Defender 2023 drills.

"Washington and its allies are developing operational plans to conduct combat operations with a comparable enemy.

In general, it is clear who is meant, you know. Training targets have always been designated by NATO as Russia over the past decades ... Under these conditions, I would like to emphasize once again that any attempts to create a threat to the territorial integrity of Russia and the sovereignty of Russia will not remain without consequences for their initiators," Zakharova told a briefing.

Germany is hosting the drills from June 12-23.

