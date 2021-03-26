UrduPoint.com
Moscow On New EU Human Rights Sanctions: They Stick To Policy Of Unilateral Restrictions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 01:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry is not surprised by the recent decision of the European Union to slap sanctions on Russians over the alleged human rights violations, since Brussels remains committed to its illegitimate policy of unilateral restrictions, foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

"We were not surprised by the decision of the Council of the EU, made on March 22, to impose new restrictions against two Russian citizens and representatives of some other countries within the framework of the global human rights sanctions regime.

The EU sticks to its illegitimate policy of unilateral sanctions, which runs counter to the international law ... This creates destructive trends and leads to chaos in international affairs," Zakharova said at a briefing.

"We firmly oppose politicization of the human rights problematic," the spokeswoman continued, warning that the "unfriendly steps" will not be left without an adequate response.

More Stories From World

