MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, expressed the belief on Friday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's sanctions on Russian citizens and companies were running counter to the freedom of speech principles, and also said that the Kiev authorities were "exploring the bottom of democracy."

"Speaking succinctly and clearly for the Kiev regime, using the vocabulary they understand: I have an impression that the Ukrainian regime is exploring the bottom of democracy in Ukraine when it implements such measures," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The sanctions run counter to the fundamental principles of freedom of speech and pluralism, this is not in line with the European convention for the protection of human rights, the spokeswoman went on to say.

"We see this as a continuation of the Kiev regime's policy on establishing censorship, pushing unwanted media outlets out of the information space, discriminating Russian-speaking citizens of the country, and intimidating all those who have a different opinion and do not agree with the events unfolding in Ukraine," Zakharova added.

Moscow calls on the European Union to abandon its double standards policy and eventually give an assessment to Kiev's "oppression of democracy," Zakharova concluded.