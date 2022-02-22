Moscow on Nord Stream 2: Pipeline Ready but West Aims to Contain Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is ready but the West simply to contain Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday, when commenting on the halting of the project's certification.

"The project itself is ready, everything is ready, but there has been no launch for several months. To date, they have announced that they are withdrawing the approval procedure. They don't need reality...they only want one thing: directly link politics and the energy sector," Zakharova told Dozhd tv (listed as a foreign agent in Russia).