Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 03:12 PM

Moscow on Open Skies Treaty: Our Partners Refuse to Take Responsibility After US Leaving

Russia's partners understand the negative impact of the United States quitting the Open Skies Treaty but do not want to take responsibility for the deal, the Russian foreign Ministry said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Russia's partners understand the negative impact of the United States quitting the Open Skies Treaty but do not want to take responsibility for the deal, the Russian foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

On July 6, the parties to the deal had a video conference.

"Most participants of the conference remarked on the importance of the deal for the European security and the need to keep it, expressed regret over the US leaving (although some countries said they 'understood' motives of the US and urged Russia to 'return in full compliance with the Open Skies Treaty') as well as the hope that the decision would be reconsidered," the ministry said.

Many have suggested that problems should be resolved via dialogue and expressed readiness to join it.

"Our partners obviously see how real the negative consequences of Washington leaving the treaty can be, and are worried about this possibility. At the same time, they show no readiness to assume the responsibility for the treaty. give a principled assessment to the actions of the US and begin a serious dialogue with Russia," the ministry said, adding that the preference was given to "Important but not crucial issues."

