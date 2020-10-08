Moscow regrets that Warsaw is ignoring the interests of European consumers and undermining the energy security of Europe, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, commenting on Poland's ruling on Gazprom in the Nord Stream 2 case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Moscow regrets that Warsaw is ignoring the interests of European consumers and undermining the energy security of Europe, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, commenting on Poland's ruling on Gazprom in the Nord Stream 2 case.

Polish antitrust watchdog UOKiK said on Wednesday that it fined Gazprom about $7.6 billion in the Nord Stream 2 case and fined the European partners of the project a total of $61 million. UOKiK also added that the project partners are required to terminate the financing agreements for the construction of the gas pipeline within 30 days. Gazprom, in turn, said that it fundamentally disagrees with the position of the Polish watchdog and would certainly appeal it.

"Obviously, we are talking about another politically motivated attempt to put pressure on the Russian gas exporter, which has reliably supplied natural gas to European consumers for many years," Zakharova said at a briefing.

This decision is based on the desire to please Washington using EU funds and put pressure on companies from other countries to implement the idea of creating an alternative hub for liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States, she said.

"It is regrettable that, in pursuit of its own selfish goals, Warsaw contrary to the name of the agency that made the decision completely ignores the principles of fair competition, the interests of European consumers, essentially undermining European energy and, incidentally, environmental safety," Zakharova stressed.