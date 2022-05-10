UrduPoint.com

Moscow On Possible Tactical Nuclear Strike On Ukraine: Everything Is In Military Doctrine

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) The principles and conditions for the use of nuclear weapons by Moscow are set out in the military doctrine of Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik, commenting on whether a preventive tactical strike on the territory of Ukraine by Russia is possible.

"We have a military doctrine, everything is written there. It does not give any other interpretation than what is there in black and white," Grushko said.

In June 2020, the foundations of Russia's state policy in the field of nuclear deterrence were approved by a presidential decree.

This document defines the principles of nuclear deterrence, as well as the conditions for the use of nuclear weapons by Russia.

These conditions include the receipt of reliable information about the launch of ballistic missiles targeting the territories of Russia or its allies, the use by the enemy of nuclear weapons or other types of weapons of mass destruction on the territories of Russia or its allies, and aggression against Russia with the use of conventional weapons, when the very existence of the state is threatened, among other things.

