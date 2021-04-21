Moscow on Possible UN Sanctions on Myanmar: Diplomatic Potential Is Not Fully Exhausted

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The diplomatic potential of settling the conflict in Myanmar has not been fully exhausted yet, Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations Director Pyotr Ilyichev told Sputnik, commenting on the possible introduction of the UN Security Council (UNSC) sanctions.

Several UNSC members, including the United States, Estonia and Norway, have spoken in favor of slapping sanctions on Myanmar's military, which came to power in February, and also introducing an arms embargo.

"In the context of Myanmar, we currently see no threat to peace and security. Apart from that, it is obvious that the diplomatic potential is not fully exhausted. We will take this into consideration when reacting to possible sanctions initiatives in the security council. At the same time, we will keep closely monitoring the dynamics of the situation in coordination with our partners, including in the region," Ilyichev said.