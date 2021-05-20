Moscow on Potential US Troops Redeployment: Central Asia Can Ensure Its Security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko expressed the belief on Thursday, commenting on the possible redeployment of US troops from Afghanistan to Central Asia, that the region is capable of ensuring its security without the presence of US military.

"I believe Central Asian nations can guarantee both border and domestic security without the presence of US troops on its territory," Rudenko said on the sidelines of a conference of the Valdai Discussion Club.