MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Russia and the Czech Republic have different approaches to parity in the numbers of diplomatic missions staffers, since Moscow does not hire local citizens, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday, commenting on Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek' claim that around 60 Russians should leave Prague to achieve parity in number of employees of the Russian embassy in Prague and the Czech embassy in Moscow.

"As for parity, we have different systems of our foreign missions' staffing. We are not talking about the Czech Republic exclusively. Many countries, not just Western countries, hire people among the local population and thus staff the embassies. We do not have such a practice. Only diplomats are appointed as diplomatic staff, and administrative and technical personnel also arrive from our country," Zakharova told Govorit Moskva radio station.