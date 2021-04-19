MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The Czech side has considerable real estate in the center of Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in response to demands from the Prague authorities to return land in Stromovka Park, where the Russian embassy is located.

Earlier, the head of the Prague-7 district Jan Cizinsky said that the Prague authorities were demanding that Russia return part of the Stromovka city park, which is now occupied by the Russian Embassy in the Czech Republic.

"If Prague, with its particularly zealous district heads, dares to resort to a different 'toolkit,' we remind you that the Czech side also has a lot of real estate in the Tverskaya Street area of the Russian capital," the ministry said on Telegram.