UrduPoint.com

Moscow On Proposal To Exchange Medvedchuk: Dangerous Tendency

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Moscow on Proposal to Exchange Medvedchuk: Dangerous Tendency

Russia considers Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's proposal to exchange opposition lawmaker Viktor Medvechuk for prisoners of war to be a dangerous tendency as there are many opposition figures in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Russia considers Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's proposal to exchange opposition lawmaker Viktor Medvechuk for prisoners of war to be a dangerous tendency as there are many opposition figures in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a photo of handcuffed Medvedchuk was shared in Zelenskyy's Telegram channel. Zelenskyy wrote that Ukraine's Security Service has conduced a successful operation and offered to exchange Medvedchuk for Ukrainians captured during Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

"We consider this tendency extremely dangerous, given that there are a lot of opposition-minded politicians and public figures in the country," Zakharova told a briefing.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Russia Opposition

Recent Stories

Toll hits 259 in South Africa's deadliest floods o ..

Toll hits 259 in South Africa's deadliest floods on record

43 seconds ago
 Karachi Peace Tape Ball Cricket Tournament to be i ..

Karachi Peace Tape Ball Cricket Tournament to be inaugurated on April 14

45 seconds ago
 Evacuation Underway From Bulgarian Bulk Carrier St ..

Evacuation Underway From Bulgarian Bulk Carrier Stranded in Ukraine's Mariupol - ..

46 seconds ago
 Foreign Аrtists Сontinue to Collaborate With Rus ..

Foreign Аrtists Сontinue to Collaborate With Russian Askeri Gallery - Founder

48 seconds ago
 LPR Head Bans Work of OSCE Mission in Donbas Repub ..

LPR Head Bans Work of OSCE Mission in Donbas Republic Starting From April 30

5 minutes ago
 HCSTSI congratulates Shahbaz Sharif on becoming Pr ..

HCSTSI congratulates Shahbaz Sharif on becoming Prime Minister

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.