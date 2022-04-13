Moscow on Proposal to Exchange Medvedchuk: Dangerous Tendency

Russia considers Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's proposal to exchange opposition lawmaker Viktor Medvechuk for prisoners of war to be a dangerous tendency as there are many opposition figures in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Russia considers Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's proposal to exchange opposition lawmaker Viktor Medvechuk for prisoners of war to be a dangerous tendency as there are many opposition figures in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a photo of handcuffed Medvedchuk was shared in Zelenskyy's Telegram channel. Zelenskyy wrote that Ukraine's Security Service has conduced a successful operation and offered to exchange Medvedchuk for Ukrainians captured during Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

"We consider this tendency extremely dangerous, given that there are a lot of opposition-minded politicians and public figures in the country," Zakharova told a briefing.