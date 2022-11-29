Moscow on Prospects of Russia-US Prisoners Exchange by Year-End: There Is Always Chance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, commenting on the prospects for the exchange of prisoners between Russia and the US before the end of the year, said on Tuesday that there is always a chance.

"There is always a chance.

Unfortunately, there have been several situations before when it seemed that a decision in favor of this was about to take place. This did not happen. But I am just talking about previous experience, we, as a ministry, do not conduct an appropriate dialogue, so we do not fully feel the dynamics," Ryabkov told reporters.

Possible agreements on the exchange of prisoners could be a signal that not everything is hopeless in the Russian-US relations, the diplomat added.