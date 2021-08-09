UrduPoint.com

Moscow On Protests Near Russian Embassy In Japan: Action Held With Tokyo's Connivance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) The protest action near the building of the Russian Embassy in Japan was held with the connivance of the Japanese authorities, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry, a provocative action was organized near the Russian Embassy in Tokyo on Monday on the occasion of the anniversary of the Soviet Union's entry into the war against militaristic Japan.

"Such actions, carried out with the connivance of the Japanese authorities, once again testify to the reluctance of official Tokyo and a number of political and social forces of the country to look directly into the eyes of history and draw proper lessons from it," the ministry said in a statement.

Moscow recalled that the Soviet Union had entered the war in the Far East on August 8, 1945, in strict accordance with the decisions of the allied powers and international obligations assumed in this regard. This step of the Soviet Union made a decisive contribution to the early end of the bloody war and was fully legitimized in the Act of Japan's surrender of September 2, 1945, and the UN Charter.

"We are seriously concerned about the continuing attempts of the Japanese side to ignore the internationally recognized results of the World War II, as well as the unwillingness to give an objective assessment of the country's militaristic past," the foreign ministry said.

