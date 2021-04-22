Moscow on Relations With Prague: Our Response Will Have Minimal Damage for Citizens

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin expressed the belief on Thursday that Prague's decision to expel Russian diplomats was made under external pressure, and also pledged that Moscow would provide a response with minimal damage for its citizens

Russia's dialogue with any foreign nation can be only based on mutual respect, the diplomat stressed.

"We cannot accept any discriminatory and groundless moves against Russia. We are providing an appropriate response, you are aware of it. I believe in any situation we have to make sure that the damage for our citizens is minimal. This will be done," Vershinin told reporters.

"There is no doubt that Prague unfortunately made bad decisions. They were based on wrong information and I believe they were made under some external pressure. I think this is not in line with the interests either of the Russian or of the Czech side," Vershinin added.