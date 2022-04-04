Moscow on Riga, Vilnius Lowering Level of Diplomatic Relations: Response to Follow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on the lowering of the level of diplomatic relations with Russia by Latvia and Lithuania that Moscow's retaliatory measures would not be long in coming.

"The response will not be long in coming," she told Sputnik.

Earlier, Latvia and Lithuania said that they were lowering the level of diplomatic relations with Russia.