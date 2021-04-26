Moscow on Russian Diplomat Expulsion From Romania: They Are Aware of Response Measures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, commented on Romania's decision to expel a Russian diplomatic staffer: she said that Romanian Ambassador in Russia Cristian Istrate is well aware of the procedure of response measures.

Earlier in the day, the Romanian Foreign Ministry announced that Alexey Grishaev, an assistant to the Russian military attache in Bucharest, was declared persona non grata.

"The Romanian ambassador in Russia is well aware of the procedure of response measures," Zakharova said.