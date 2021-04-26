UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow On Russian Diplomat Expulsion From Romania: They Are Aware Of Response Measures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 04:50 PM

Moscow on Russian Diplomat Expulsion From Romania: They Are Aware of Response Measures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, commented on Romania's decision to expel a Russian diplomatic staffer: she said that Romanian Ambassador in Russia Cristian Istrate is well aware of the procedure of response measures.

Earlier in the day, the Romanian Foreign Ministry announced that Alexey Grishaev, an assistant to the Russian military attache in Bucharest, was declared persona non grata.

"The Romanian ambassador in Russia is well aware of the procedure of response measures," Zakharova said.

Related Topics

Russia Bucharest Romania

Recent Stories

Singapore's MAS Core Inflation rises to 0.5 pct in ..

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

5 minutes ago

Dozens arrested in Mardan over violation of corona ..

5 minutes ago

Overseas investors increase Chinese securities hol ..

5 minutes ago

Four drug-peddlers held in sargodha

5 minutes ago

Two drowned in pond

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.