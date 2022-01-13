Moscow on Russian Military Infrastructure in Cuba: Not Ruling Out Anything

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday that he will not confirm or deny anything in regard to the possibility of deployment of Russian military infrastructure in Cuba and Venezuela.

"I don't want to confirm anything, I won't rule anything out either," Ryabkov told RTVI.