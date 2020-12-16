Moscow on Sanctions Against Akhmat: UEFA, FIFA Must Take US Down Peg in Football Affairs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) UEFA and FIFA must take Washington down a peg in the world of football, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on US sanctions against the Akhmat football club.

Earlier, the United States imposed sanctions against the Akhmat Kadyrov Foundation, created on the initiative of the head of Russia's Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, as well as against related companies and sports clubs, including the Akhmat football club. The UK also imposed similar sanctions. Ramzan Kadyrov said that these restrictions would not affect the region in any way.

Zakharova noted that by including the Russian Premier League football club in the sanctions list, the United States "denied common sense."

"There is another dimension, serious, it seems to me, UEFA and FIFA ” the largest international sports associations ” must express their opinion within their competence. But by and large, an opinion is not needed here, here you just need to take Washington down a peg in the world of football," she said at a briefing.