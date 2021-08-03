Moscow on Situation With Diplomats' Visas in Washington: US Acting Outside Legal Field

The US authorities are acting outside the legal field regarding the issue with visa requests for Russian diplomats in Washington, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said earlier that about 60 employees of Russia's diplomatic mission (with family members more than 140 people) are currently awaiting a decision on the visa requests submitted to the US State Department.

"I can say that this is not some new attack by the United States, this is an old story, which we have talked about many times.

The point is that, as you know, they are largely acting outside the legal field against Russian diplomats," Zakharova told reporters, commenting on the situation with the extension of visas to Russian diplomats in the United States.

The diplomat also recalled the seizure of Russian diplomatic property in the United States and the "endless expulsions of Russian diplomats" for no reason as an example of the US authorities' illegal actions.

She also noted that the three-year limitation of visas for Russian diplomats did not apply to employees of diplomatic missions of other countries.