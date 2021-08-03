UrduPoint.com

Moscow On Situation With Diplomats' Visas In Washington: US Acting Outside Legal Field

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 11:40 PM

Moscow on Situation With Diplomats' Visas in Washington: US Acting Outside Legal Field

The US authorities are acting outside the legal field regarding the issue with visa requests for Russian diplomats in Washington, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The US authorities are acting outside the legal field regarding the issue with visa requests for Russian diplomats in Washington, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said earlier that about 60 employees of Russia's diplomatic mission (with family members more than 140 people) are currently awaiting a decision on the visa requests submitted to the US State Department.

"I can say that this is not some new attack by the United States, this is an old story, which we have talked about many times.

The point is that, as you know, they are largely acting outside the legal field against Russian diplomats," Zakharova told reporters, commenting on the situation with the extension of visas to Russian diplomats in the United States.

The diplomat also recalled the seizure of Russian diplomatic property in the United States and the "endless expulsions of Russian diplomats" for no reason as an example of the US authorities' illegal actions.

She also noted that the three-year limitation of visas for Russian diplomats did not apply to employees of diplomatic missions of other countries.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Washington United States Visa Family

Recent Stories

IDB announces activation of &#039;Monitoring and S ..

IDB announces activation of &#039;Monitoring and Self-evaluation Programme&#039; ..

4 minutes ago
 Chief of Staff meets Saudi counterpart

Chief of Staff meets Saudi counterpart

4 minutes ago
 UAE among first countries of the world to receive ..

UAE among first countries of the world to receive Sotrovimab medicine for treatm ..

19 minutes ago
 Pentagon locked down after shooting at subway stat ..

Pentagon locked down after shooting at subway station

8 minutes ago
 Pentagon Lifts Lockdown After Shooting Incident Re ..

Pentagon Lifts Lockdown After Shooting Incident Reportedly Leaves 1 Dead

8 minutes ago
 Stocks rebound, oil slips as Chinese concerns ling ..

Stocks rebound, oil slips as Chinese concerns linger

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.